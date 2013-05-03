LONDON May 3 Canada's Pension Plan Investment
Board (CPPIB), one of the world's largest pension funds, and
landlord Hammerson have bought a stake in a major
British shopping centre for 307 million pounds ($476 million).
The 33.3 percent stake was bought from Australia's state
pension fund, Future Fund, in a 50-50 joint venture, Hammerson
said on Friday. Hammerson already owns a third of the Bullring
shopping centre in Birmingham and the purchase will take its
ownership up to 50 percent.
The 10-year-old Bullring mall in the centre of Birmingham
attracts 40 million shoppers a year and its tenants include
department stores Selfridges and Debenhams. A fund managed by
Henderson owns the remaining third of the centre.
Large shopping centres which dominate their catchment area
have been sought after by investors as they have weathered the
tough retailing climate relatively well. Last October, Norway's
sovereign wealth fund bought a 50 percent stake in the
Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield for 348 million pounds,
a mall co-owned by developer British Land.
Hammerson, which also owns shopping centres Brent Cross in
London and Italie 2 in Paris, sold the bulk of its London
offices last year to Canadian-American developer Brookfield
to focus on retail.
This is its third partnership with CPPIB, which at the end
of December managed C$172.6 billion in assets.