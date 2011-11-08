* Construction on Principal Place to start in April 2012

By Brenda Goh

LONDON, Nov 8 Anglo-French property developer Hammerson said it will begin construction on its 485 million pounds ($778 million) Principal Place office scheme in London in April 2012, against a backcloth of muted rental demand in the sector.

Law firm CMS Cameron McKenna is the only company to have indicated it will take space in the scheme, accounting for one-third of the total 600,000 square feet of office space.

Property sources spoken to by Reuters have this week queried whether Hammerson would start the one-third pre-let scheme given the scarcity of office moves in London's City financial district against a worsening economic backdrop in Europe.

"Both we and [CMS Cameron McKenna] are targeting a start on site around April next year, and that remains the position in the meantime," Chief Executive David Atkins told Reuters. "The working assumption is that we're going to build it, absolutely."

Hammerson, UK's third-largest real estate investment trust by market capitalisation, said it was in talks with up to two other occupiers to take space at the Shoreditch, east London, development.

Hammerson said it was also in talks with partners to develop the residential component of the Principal Place project, which would contain 299 homes.

RETAIL DEMAND

Hammerson's shopping centres and retail parks benefited from growing appetite among retailers for conveniently located and regionally dominant sites, it said in a trading update.

At 1126 GMT, shares in Hammerson were up 1.5 percent at 401.1 pence, in line with a 1.4 percent gain in the broader index of UK property stocks .

Occupancy across its overall portfolio for the July to end-September period fell to 97.1 percent, from 97.2 percent in the preceding quarter. Retail occupancy was 96.9 percent, from 97.2 percent in the preceding quarter.

Hammerson signed 81 new leases in the quarter representing 4.4 million pounds worth of rental income a year.

Footfall and sales at its UK shopping centre portfolio fell 1.9 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, while in France, footfall and sales fell 4.9 percent and 6.5 percent.

"The gloss is taken off the operating robustness with weak trading data across the shopping centres with falling domestic sales and France where austerity is biting harder," Jefferies analyst Mike Prew said in a research note.

British retailers have struggled as government austerity measures and stagnant wage growth have forced consumers to cut back on spending, leading a number of retailers to shut stores and rethink their shop portfolio.

Atkins said Hammerson was seeing strong demand from sovereign wealth funds and long-term pension funds for prime retail property assets, attracted by the properties' secure and stable income streams.

"We may well take advantage of that environment over the coming months," he told Reuters. ($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Editing by Tom Bill and Andrew Macdonald)