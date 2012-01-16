(Recasts, adds IPD figures)
LONDON Jan 16 The euro zone sovereign
debt crisis and weak UK economy dealt a double blow to the
country's commercial property market on Monday, derailing a
major London scheme and curbing growth prospects.
The first setback came when developer Hammerson
said a major scheme in the City financial district faced delay
after law firm CMS Cameron McKenna pulled out of talks to
pre-let a third of the 600,000 square feet, 485 million pound
($741 million) project.
"If this means Cameron McKenna are definitely out of the
market rather than going somewhere else, it doesn't bode well
for City tenant demand this year," said Alan Carter, an analyst
at Investec.
Later in the day, data from researcher Investment Property
Databank (IPD), the benchmark index for UK property, showed
values weakened in 2011 and the outlook for 2012 was "less than
ideal".
The central London commercial property market, which rallied
strongly against the rest of the country between summer 2009 and
autumn 2011, is now starting to feel the effects of economic
uncertainty.
London developers are looking to exploit a shortage of
top-quality offices in the City district but have struggled to
attract tenants amid the global financial turmoil.
Five central London skyscrapers being developed by firms
including Land Securities and British Land
have only signed one office pre-let deal between them.
Wealth manager Schroders recently shelved a deal to move
into the Walbrook building near the Bank of England at the 11th
hour due to the uncertain economic outlook.
Growth in real estate values across the country slowed to
1.2 percent last year, led by a fall in retail property, a
sector hit by the UK's faltering economy and the prospect it
will enter recession in 2012. It compares with growth of 6.9
percent in 2010.
IPD, which surveyed 3,595 properties worth 33.6 billion
pounds ($51.36 billion) at end-December, said on Monday the
commercial property sector returned 8.1 percent in 2011,
compared with 14.5 percent in 2010.
Rental growth accounted for 6.8 percent of that, down from
7.1 percent.
The retail sector was the hardest hit in the last three
months of 2011, with values falling 0.3 percent, while warehouse
and industrial values fell 0.2 percent. Office growth remained
positive at 0.2 percent.
"The outlook for 2012 is less than ideal," IPD's UK and
Ireland managing director, Phil Tily, said in a statement.
He added 2012 would be a year "of re-evaluation in regards
to pricing levels, and a heavy concentration on income".
In November, IPD said UK commercial property values fell for
the first time in almost two and a half years, possibly
signalling an inflection point in the market.
($1 = 0.6542 pound)
