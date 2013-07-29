LONDON, July 29 Shopping centre landlord Hammerson said its net asset value per share increased 1.7 percent to 551 pence as its well-positioned malls continued to trade well against the backdrop of a weak British economy.

Hammerson, whose malls include the Bullring in Birmingham, Brent Cross in London and Italie 2 in Paris, said net rental income increased 2.5 percent and occupancy stood at 97.4 percent versus 96.6 percent in March.