UPDATE 2-EU open to compromise on some parts of mobile industry agenda
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
LONDON, July 29 Shopping centre landlord Hammerson said its net asset value per share increased 1.7 percent to 551 pence as its well-positioned malls continued to trade well against the backdrop of a weak British economy.
Hammerson, whose malls include the Bullring in Birmingham, Brent Cross in London and Italie 2 in Paris, said net rental income increased 2.5 percent and occupancy stood at 97.4 percent versus 96.6 percent in March.
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
WELLINGTON, March 1 Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said.
WELLINGTON, March 1 Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said in a stock exchange statement.