LONDON, March 1 Hammerson PLC : * Auto alert - Hammerson PLC total dividend 17.7 pence per share * Auto alert - Hammerson PLC final dividend 10 pence per share * Epra EPS up 8.3pct to 20.9P at 31 December 2012 * Net rental income down 1.9pct to £258.8M at 31 December * Final dividend up 7.5pct to 10.0P * Epra net asset value per share up 2.3pct to £5.42 at 31 December * Occupancy 97.7% * Leases signed overall at 4% above erv, and 10% above previous passing rent