July 25 Shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc said on Monday the impact of Britain's decision to leave the European Union on property valuations was still unknown, but the lettings and investment markets were facing a period of uncertainty.

The company, which partly owns the Brent Cross Shopping Centre in London, said its external valuers had said that the probability of their valuations exactly matching the price achieved if Hammerson sold its assets had reduced after the Brexit vote.

Hammerson, however, said demand remained strong for high-quality retail property and that it had signed 20 leases for higher-than-estimated rental values after the referendum.

"We have been reassured by the level of leasing and investment activity post the EU referendum... highlighting continued appetite for high-quality retail property," Chief Executive David Atkins said in a statement.

The company's adjusted profit, which best reflects earnings and excludes changes in valuations, rose 6 percent to 112.6 million pounds ($148 million) in the six months ended June 30. ($1 = 0.7616 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)