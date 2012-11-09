Nov 9 Hammerson PLC : * Hammerson now exclusively retail focused having sold £627 million of office

property * Disposal of our final office property in London for £42 million, 10% above

book value * Occupancy of 97.3% at 30 September 2012 and leasing in the period 5% above

erv * Approximately £850 million of liquidity available for further investment * Remain cautious about the overall economic outlook in the UK and Europe