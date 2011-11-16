* H1 adj pretax profit 0.4 mln stg vs 1 mln stg last year

* H1 revenue down 8 pct

* H1 Odyssey external order book down almost 70 pct

Nov 16 Hampson Industries posted a much lower first-half adjusted profit as orders at the British aero engineer's tooling division, Odyssey, continued to fall.

The company, which supplies tools and components to planemakers Airbus and Boeing, as well as defence firms, said revenue at its tooling division fell 8 percent to 59.5 million pounds ($94.1 million), hurt mainly by lower orders at Odyssey.

Odyssey had an external order book of 4 million pounds at the end of September, compared with 13 million pounds last year, but Hampson expects the unit to break even by fiscal year-end.

Total revenue was down 8 percent at 76.7 million pounds.

Net debt was 88.7 million pounds, slightly down from 89 million pounds, a year ago.

Hampson's April-September adjusted pretax profit more than halved to 400,000 pounds.

Shares of West Midlands-based Hampson, which have lost more than 80 percent of their value in the last year, closed at 5.62 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.632 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)