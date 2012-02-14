BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical sees H2 '16 dividends at 300 mln rbls-Ifax
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
* Says net debt as of Feb. 5 at 54.9 mln stg
* Hires DC Advisory Partners, Sagent Advisors to run sale
* Says received indicative offers for two of its units
Feb 14 Hampson Industries Plc said it had put itself on the block, nearly three months after the British aero engineer announced it was considering strategic options for two of its units.
Hampson has 54.9 million pounds ($86.7 million) in debt, more than double its current market capitalization, and has been working to refinance its bank facilities.
The company said it appointed DC Advisory Partners and Sagent Advisors Inc to conduct the sales process for the entire company.
Hampson also said it received indicative offers for its UK-based BHW Components unit and Indian operations -- the units put up for sale in November.
The company's tooling division also suffered a setback due to certain testing and customer approval issues in its largest tooling order, which will result in certain deliveries moving to fiscal-year 2013, instead of 2012.
Hampson said it was reviewing the overall effects on its revenue and profit in light of the ongoing discussions with the customer.
The company's shares, which have lost about 80 percent of their value in the last one year, closed at 7.75 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6332 British pounds) (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
