* Says net debt as of Feb. 5 at 54.9 mln stg

* Hires DC Advisory Partners, Sagent Advisors to run sale

* Says received indicative offers for two of its units

* Shares fall as much as 45 pct

Feb 14 Hampson Industries said it put itself on the block, but the British aero engineer may find it hard to get an attractive price, as it struggles with a huge debt load and announced a major delivery setback at its tooling division.

Shares of West Midlands-based Hampson, which have lost 80 percent of their value in the last one year, were down 39 percent at 4.57 pence at 11.00 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They touched a low of 4.30 pence earlier in the session.

The company, which supplies tools and components to planemakers Airbus and Boeing and defence firms, has struggled with fewer orders beginning with the economic slump and has been selling off assets to reduce debt.

Hampson's tooling division was hurt further as some deliveries shifting to fiscal year 2013 from 2012 due to testing and customer approval issues in its largest tooling order.

The company said it was reviewing the overall effects on its revenue and profit in light of the ongoing discussions with the customer.

Combined with debt levels of 54.9 million pounds ($86.7 million) -- more than double its market capitalisation -- this could significantly weaken its position in any deal talks.

The company said it has received indicative offers for its UK-based BHW Components unit and its Indian operations, which it put up for sale in November.

Hampson, which is working to refinance its bank facilities, said it appointed DC Advisory Partners and Sagent Advisors Inc to conduct the sales process for the entire company. ($1 = 0.6332 British pounds) (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Joyjeet Das)