* Says current order book at Odyssey lower than forecast

* Says Odyssey order book impacted overall trading performance

Aug 8 Hampson Industries said it was facing short-term revenue challenges, mainly as orders at its U.S.-based Odyssey tooling business fell, and expected the division to perform worse than its earlier first-half and full-year outlook.

Hampson, a supplier of tools and components to planemakers Airbus and Boeing , said the current order book at Odyssey continued to be lower than it previously forecast, which had hurt the group's trading performance.

"The volatility the group is experiencing in the aerospace tooling market, particularly at Odyssey, is causing it to face short term revenue, operational and timing challenges," the company said.

In June, Hampson posted a full-year pretax profit that fell by more than 50 percent and it said it was in advanced talks on selling its non-core assets.

Hampson, which has been contemplating the sale of assets to reduce debt, had warned in February that its full-year profit would be hit by delays in orders from the United States.

West Midlands-based Hampson's shares, which have lost nearly a quarter of their value over the past three months, closed at 19.25 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 53.8 million pounds. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das) (anirban.sen@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 207 542 1810; outside UK +91 80 4135 5353; Reuters Messaging: anirban.sen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)