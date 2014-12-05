PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 5 Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc agreed to pay $200,000 to settle charges that it accounted improperly for a deferred tax asset, causing it to understate losses and overstate capital strength in late 2009 and early 2010, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
Former Chief Financial Officer Neal Petrovich also agreed to pay $25,000 to settle related charges, the regulator said in a statement on Friday. Neither he nor Hampton Roads admitted wrongdoing. The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company operates as Bank of Hampton Roads and Shore Bank.
A deferred tax asset is a right to offset a future tax obligation.
The SEC said Hampton Roads recorded its entire deferred tax asset, equal to $56.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2009 and $70.3 million three months later, without taking into account that virtually all of it would likely not be realized because of the bank's deteriorating loan portfolio.
Hampton Roads corrected the error in August 2010, the SEC said.
Douglas Glenn, Hampton Roads' chief executive officer, said the company was pleased to settle. A lawyer for Petrovich did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.