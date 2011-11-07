* Says secures two contracts for 40 mln stg

* Sees rising interest in gas importation

Nov 7 Marine engineering group Hamworthy Plc said it expected to beat its previous targets for fiscal 2012, boosted by two contract wins and the recent acquisition of specialist valve manufacturer AW Flow Holdings.

In October, the company said it was confident of achieving full-year expectations.

The company on Monday secured two contracts worth 40 million pounds for the supply of liquid natural gas (LNG) regasification and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cargo handling systems from Hyundai Heavy Industries , the world's largest shipbuilder.

"Increasing global demand for gas importation continues to generate strong interest in our leading technologies," Hamworthy said in a statement.

Last month, the company, which makes fluid handling systems for the marine and offshore industry, had acquired AW Holdings for 24 million pounds to expand its offshore offering.

Hamworthy shares, which have gained 62 percent in the last one year, closed at 636 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 288.8 million pounds. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)