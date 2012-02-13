SEOUL Feb 14 Goldman Sachs has
sold its 372 billion won ($331 million)stake in South Korea's
Hana Financial in a block deal, a source familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
The U.S. investment bank sold the stake at 38,950 won per
share, or a 3 percent discount to Monday's closing price, the
source said. The official declined to be named as he was not
authorised to talk to the media.
Goldman had offered 9.5 million shares in Hana at
38,500-39,300 won on Monday, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication,
reported on Monday.
Goldman declined to comment and Hana was not immediately
available.
($1 = 1121.9000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)