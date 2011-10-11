BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO
SEOUL Oct 11 Hana Financial Group is willing to renegotiate its agreed $4.1 billion deal to buy Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) from Lone Star , should the U.S. fund decide not to appeal a court verdict against it, Hana's chairman said on Tuesday.
Lone Star was found guilty of manipulating stock prices of a KEB unit last week, clearing a legal uncertainty clouding the fund's exit from South Korea, as Korean regulators held off approval for the deal citing legal issues.
It can appeal against the ruling by Thursday.
Market talk has swirled recently that Hana may be trying to cut the agreed purchase price as KEB shares have tumbled sharply since the transaction was agreed on due to the global financial market turmoil.
"We are willing to renegotiate (the deal), should Lone Star not appeal the verdict," Hana chairman Kim Seung-yu told Reuters on the sidelines of a local forum. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc