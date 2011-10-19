SEOUL Oct 19 South Korea's Hana Financial Group has asked U.S. fund Lone Star to slash the acquisition price for Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) by 920 billion won ($803.1 million), a media report said.

Online media outlet Edaily also reported on Wednesday citing a source familiar with the situation that Lone Star had threatened to walk away from the agreed $4.1 billion deal to sell KEB to Hana and restart negotiations with Australia and New Zealand Banking (ANZ) Group Ltd , which wanted to buy KEB but was trumped by Hana last year.

A Hana spokesman told Reuters he was looking into the report.

Korean regulators are expected to order Lone Star to sell its current 51 percent stake in KEB to 10 percent or lower, following a recent verdict against the fund on stock manipulation charges. ($1 = 1145.600 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)