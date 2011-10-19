* Hana looks to renegotiate deal, Lone Star reluctant-media
* Hana says has not contacted Lone Star
* Analysts say deal unlikely to fall through
* KEB shares have fallen 17 pct since early July
(Adds share prices, Hana statement)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Oct 19 Hana Financial Group
denied a media report that said the South Korean firm had asked
U.S. fund Lone Star to slash the $4.1 billion acquisition price
for Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) by $803 million, or
one-fifth, due to a recent tumble in KEB share prices.
Citing a source familiar with the situation, online media
outlet Edaily reported on Wednesday that Lone Star had
threatened to walk away from the deal to sell KEB to Hana, and
restart negotiations with potential buyer Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) .
"At present Hana has not contacted Lone Star regarding the
sale price and thus there is no such proposal Hana made to Lone
Star," Hana said in a statement.
Hana struck the deal in November last year with Lone Star,
trumping rival suitor ANZ in what could have been the country's
biggest banking deal.
The transaction has been delayed due to regulatory hurdles
as the U.S. fund had been involved in legal dispute over a
stock-price manipulation involving a KEB unit.
Analysts said despite the reported dispute the deal was
unlikely to collapse.
"Lone Star is running out of time and may find it difficult
to find another buyer. After haggling for a while, they (Hana
and Lone Star) will find a middle ground eventually," said Sung
Byung-soo, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
A spokesman for Lone Star could not be
reached for comment .
Korean regulators are expected to order Lone Star to sell
its current 51 percent stake in KEB to 10 percent or lower
following a recent verdict against the fund on
stock-manipulation charges, meaning Lone Star can complete the
deal with Hana to comply with the order.
The fund decided not to appeal the verdict against it,
indicating it does not want to drag its feet on the KEB sale.
Sung of Tong Yang said regulators would act swiftly to close
the long-delayed transaction by giving Lone Star little time to
sell the controlling KEB stake.
Market talk has swirled recently that Hana may try to
renegotiate the purchase price as KEB shares have tumbled
sharply since July, when Hana and Lone Star extended the deal to
end-November.
Shares in KEB have lost about 17 percent since early July.
In July, both parties agreed to cut the price tag for Lone
Star's majority stake in KEB by 283 billion won.
Lone Star's quest to unload the KEB stake has been long and
eventful and included an auction that began in 2005, failed
bidders, office raids, legal wrangling and dumped investment
banks.
Lone Star bought KEB for $1.2 billion and sold down part of
its stake in 2007. It previously attempted to sell KEB to
Kookmin Bank for $7.3 billion in 2006 and HSBC
for $6.3 billion in 2008.
Shares of Hana finished down 1.83 percent versus the broader
market's 0.93 percent gain.
($1 = 1145.600 won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Deepak Kannan)