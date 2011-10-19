* Hana looks to renegotiate deal, Lone Star reluctant-media

SEOUL, Oct 19 Hana Financial Group denied a media report that said the South Korean firm had asked U.S. fund Lone Star to slash the $4.1 billion acquisition price for Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) by $803 million, or one-fifth, due to a recent tumble in KEB share prices.

Citing a source familiar with the situation, online media outlet Edaily reported on Wednesday that Lone Star had threatened to walk away from the deal to sell KEB to Hana, and restart negotiations with potential buyer Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) .

"At present Hana has not contacted Lone Star regarding the sale price and thus there is no such proposal Hana made to Lone Star," Hana said in a statement.

Hana struck the deal in November last year with Lone Star, trumping rival suitor ANZ in what could have been the country's biggest banking deal.

The transaction has been delayed due to regulatory hurdles as the U.S. fund had been involved in legal dispute over a stock-price manipulation involving a KEB unit.

Analysts said despite the reported dispute the deal was unlikely to collapse.

"Lone Star is running out of time and may find it difficult to find another buyer. After haggling for a while, they (Hana and Lone Star) will find a middle ground eventually," said Sung Byung-soo, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

A spokesman for Lone Star could not be reached for comment .

Korean regulators are expected to order Lone Star to sell its current 51 percent stake in KEB to 10 percent or lower following a recent verdict against the fund on stock-manipulation charges, meaning Lone Star can complete the deal with Hana to comply with the order.

The fund decided not to appeal the verdict against it, indicating it does not want to drag its feet on the KEB sale.

Sung of Tong Yang said regulators would act swiftly to close the long-delayed transaction by giving Lone Star little time to sell the controlling KEB stake.

Market talk has swirled recently that Hana may try to renegotiate the purchase price as KEB shares have tumbled sharply since July, when Hana and Lone Star extended the deal to end-November.

Shares in KEB have lost about 17 percent since early July. In July, both parties agreed to cut the price tag for Lone Star's majority stake in KEB by 283 billion won.

Lone Star's quest to unload the KEB stake has been long and eventful and included an auction that began in 2005, failed bidders, office raids, legal wrangling and dumped investment banks.

Lone Star bought KEB for $1.2 billion and sold down part of its stake in 2007. It previously attempted to sell KEB to Kookmin Bank for $7.3 billion in 2006 and HSBC for $6.3 billion in 2008.

Shares of Hana finished down 1.83 percent versus the broader market's 0.93 percent gain.

($1 = 1145.600 won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Deepak Kannan)