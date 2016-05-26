May 26 Hana Micron Inc. :

* Says it will sell 1.2 million shares of Hana Materials Inc., which is engaged in the manufacturing of semiconductor

* Transaction amount of 10.35 billion won

* To hold 44.3 pct (3.2 million shares) in the target company, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/oyCguD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)