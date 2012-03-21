SYDNEY, March 21 Hancock Prospecting, controlled by Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart, said on Wednesday its major equity partners in its Roy Hill iron ore mining venture have formally committed to the project.

South Korea's POSCO has said it plans to seal a deal to expand its stake in an Australian iron ore project for $1.6 billion, undaunted by a feud between Rinehart and her children over the family business.

"Major equity partners have formally committed to the project," Barry Fitzgerald, executive general manager of carbon steel materials for privately-held Hancock, told an iron ore conference.

The Rinehart family trust owns nearly 25 percent of Hancock Prospecting, which controls the Roy Hill project. POSCO owns 3.75 percent of the project and agreed in January to expand its stake to 15 percent.

The companies plan to start shipping from Roy Hill in 2014, with the mine expected to produce 55 million tonnes a year. (Reporting by James Regan)