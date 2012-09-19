By Nate Raymond
| Sept 19
Sept 19 John Hancock Life Insurance Co and its
law firm, Edwards Wildman Palmer, must face a class action
accusing them of violating racketeering laws by marketing a tax
shelter, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati in
reversing a lower court's ruling, found that the insurer's
customers had sufficient grounds to pursue a claim under the
Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO).
Federal prosecutors first used RICO to go after mobsters and
organized crime, but later used its powers to pursue white
collar crime on Wall Street. Victims of an alleged fraud can use
RICO to file civil suits and recover triple the amount of
damages they suffered.
Judge Jane Stranch, writing for a three-judge panel, said
the appellate court recognized that John Hancock, Edwards
Wildman and various individuals named as defendants may
ultimately be found to have not participated in a RICO
enterprise.
"But that is a matter to be fleshed out in discovery and to
be resolved through motion practice or by the jury," she wrote
Ralph Canada, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, welcomed the
decision.
"We're obviously delighted to go back to do discovery and go
forward with our case," he said.
Representatives for John Hancock, the U.S. unit of Canada's
Manulife Financial Corp, did not respond to requests
for comment.
John Tuerck, a spokesman for Edwards Wildman, said the law
firm looks "forward to the opportunity to show...that there is
no basis for the plaintiffs' claims against the firm."
The lawsuit, filed in 2009 in the U.S. District Court in
Grand Rapids, Mich., stemmed from a purported tax-deductible
welfare benefit plan called Benistar 419 Plan.
The plaintiffs, family owners of Newaygo County, Mich.-based
Stoney Creek Fisheries and Equipment Inc, alleged that starting
in 2001, agents with John Hancock approached them about buying
financial products, including the Benistar plan, which was
intended to provide death benefits funded by life insurance
policies.
Stoney Creek's owners signed up for Benistar in 2001
following meetings with John Hancock, which also furnished a
letter from the law firm Edwards Angell Palmer & Dodge attesting
to the plan's legality. The law firm is now called Edwards
Wildman following a merger last year.
When Stoney Creek's chose to end their participation in the
Benistar plans in 2006, John Hancock allegedly told them there
would not be any tax consequence, the complaint said.
But in 2008, the Internal Revenue Service declared the
Benistar plan an "abusive tax shelter" and assessed back taxes
and penalties on the plaintiffs, the complaint said.
The lawsuit seeks an unknown amount of compensatory and
punitive damages. The 6th Circuit's ruling sends the case back
to U.S. District Judge Janet Neff, who had dismissed the lawsuit
in October 2010.
The case is Ouwinga, et al., v. Benistar 419 Plan Services,
Inc., 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, 10-2531.