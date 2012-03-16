SYDNEY, March 16 Japan's Marubeni Corp is in talks with Australian miner Hancock Prospecting to buy a 10 to 12.5 percent stake in an iron ore mine for A$1-1.5 billion ($1.05-1.58 billion), a source familiar with the deal said.

Hancock, owned by Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart, and Marubeni are in talks that could conclude as early as this month, said the source, declining to be named as the talks are confidential.

Under the deal, Marubeni would buy a stake in the Roy Hill project, a joint venture between South Korean steelmaker POSCO and Hancock, the source said.

A successful deal would be the latest in a series of Australian mining transactions as Asian companies look to secure raw materials supplies to feed rapid urbanisation and expanding infrastructure.

The venture plans its first ore shipment for 2014 at an annualised rate of 55 million tonnes from Western Australia's Port Hedland.

In January, POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, said it would pay 1.8 trillion won ($1.60 billion) to expand its stake in an Australian iron ore miner to up to 15 percent, its biggest resources investment to date.

Roy Hill has indicated reserves of more than 2.4 billion tonnes of iron ore, according to Hancock Prospecting's website.

Hancock and Marubeni could not be immediately reached for comment.

Dow Jones Newswires first reported the talks between Hancock and Marubeni. ($1 = 0.9499 Australian dollars) ($1 = 1127.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Chris Lewis)