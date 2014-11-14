Nov 14 Bank holding company Hancock Holding Co
said it accepted the retirement and resignation of
president and chief executive Carl Chaney, and appointed John
Hairston to the role.
Hairston has been the company's CEO and chief operating
officer since 2008.
The company, which has a dual CEO role, said it will operate
with a single chief executive going forward.
D. Shane Loper will assume the role of chief operating
officer from John Hairston, the company said. Loper is currently
the company's chief administrative officer.
The company, which owns bank subsidiaries Hancock Bank and
Whitney Bank, said Joseph Exnicios will assume the role of
Whitney Bank president from Carl Chaney.
All management changes are effective immediately, but Chaney
will retain the title of CEO and holding company director until
his effective retirement date of Dec. 31, Hancock said.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)