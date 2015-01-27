Jan 27 Hand Enterprise Solutions Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in two management firms for a combined 129.3 million yuan ($20.71 million) via cash, share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CJL8tJ; bit.ly/18ohhLX

