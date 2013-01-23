STOCKHOLM Jan 23 Handelsbanken : * Says Handelsbanken's nomination committee proposes that the 2013 annual

general meeting elect anders nyrén as new chairman of the board * The current Chairman, Hans Larsson, has declined re-election. * Nyrén is currently CEO of the Industrivarden investment company. He is also Chairman of the Board of Sandvik and board member of Ericsson, SCA, SSAB and Volvo. * Nyrén has been Deputy Chairman of Handelsbanken's Board since 2001