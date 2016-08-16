Sri Lankan rupee steady; under pressure to depreciate
COLOMBO, Jan 31 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Tuesday in dull trade but dealers said the currency was under depreciation pressure with foreign investors exiting government securities.
STOCKHOLM Aug 16 Sweden's Handelsbanken said on Tuesday Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen was leaving the bank and company veteran Anders Bouvin was replacing him with immediate effect.
"The assessment of a unanimous board is that there should now be a change of group chief executive," it said in a statement.
Vang-Jensen took on the job as CEO in March 2015.
"All managers at Handelsbanken - particularly the branch managers - must have a very high degree of autonomy," Handelsbanken Chairman Par Boman said, adding that the CEO position at the bank requires a special type of leadership.
"Thus, it is possible to be an excellent leader and manager - as Frank Vang-Jensen has been - but not fulfil the requirements of CEO of Handelsbanken," he said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
DUBAI, Jan 31 Stock markets in Dubai and Qatar, which are the Gulf bourses most exposed to foreign fund flows, may be hit on Tuesday by negative sentiment towards global equities due to the travel curbs ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.