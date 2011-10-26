* Operating profit 4.4 bln SEK, tops forecasts

* Net interest income up 7 pct

* Says has strong position in funding market

* Shares rise 2.5 pct, outperform index (Adds share price reaction, analyst comment)

By Simon Johnson and Oskar von Bahr

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 Sweden's Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) bucked a slowing economy as it unveiled rising income and lower loan losses in the third quarter at a time when many of Europe's banks are being shaken by debt woes across the region.

The country's banks have stood strong in the recent market turmoil, supported by an economy that, though slowing, remains one of Europe's strongest. Capital buffers are also among the chunkiest in Europe.

Sweden's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation and traditionally the most conservative, Handelsbanken's operating profit was 4.4 billion crowns ($671 million) against 4 billion forecast in a Reuters poll, and 4.1 billion in the previous quarter.

The bank said core lending income rose 7 percent thanks to increased business volume and wider interest margins, because it was able to fund itself cheaply in the market despite the recent turbulence.

"I am particularly impressed by the net interest income line," Mads Thinggaard, analyst at Nykredit Markets said. "And again they have very low loan losses. It's a result on a high level that shows stability."

Loan losses of 157 million crowns were below expectations.

Shares in Handelsbanken were up 2.5 percent at 0726 GMT, outperforming the wider Stockholm index and the S&P European banking index .

At a time when European banks are preparing to ask investors for more than 100 billion euros ($139 billion) to shield them from a fallout from indebted countries such as Greece and Italy, Sweden's banks are sitting pretty.

They have little or no exposure to southern Europe and capital levels are higher than is likely to be necessary under new, tougher regulations being discussed.

Handelsbanken said its Tier 1 capital ratio, according to Basel II rules, was 17.4 percent, among the highest in Europe.

Rival Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) said this week it was overcapitalised, adding it would not restart a controversial share buyback for now.

While Nordic banks are robust, recent market upheavals have led to mixed results in the third quarter.

Swedbank posted better-than-forecast results, but Nordea , the region's biggest bank, undershot expectations, hurt by lower trading income.

Denmark's Sydbank was also hit by lower trading income, and costs for reducing staff. It cut its full-year outlook.

SEB (SEBa.ST) reports on Thursday.

($1 = 6.554 Swedish Crowns)

($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Erica Billingham and David Hulmes)