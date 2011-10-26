* Operating profit 4.4 bln SEK, tops forecasts
* Net interest income up 7 pct
* Says has strong position in funding market
* Shares rise 2.5 pct, outperform index
By Simon Johnson and Oskar von Bahr
STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 Sweden's Handelsbanken
(SHBa.ST) bucked a slowing economy as it unveiled rising income
and lower loan losses in the third quarter at a time when many
of Europe's banks are being shaken by debt woes across the
region.
The country's banks have stood strong in the recent market
turmoil, supported by an economy that, though slowing, remains
one of Europe's strongest. Capital buffers are also among the
chunkiest in Europe.
Sweden's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation and
traditionally the most conservative, Handelsbanken's operating
profit was 4.4 billion crowns ($671 million) against 4 billion
forecast in a Reuters poll, and 4.1 billion in the previous
quarter.
The bank said core lending income rose 7 percent thanks to
increased business volume and wider interest margins, because it
was able to fund itself cheaply in the market despite the recent
turbulence.
"I am particularly impressed by the net interest income
line," Mads Thinggaard, analyst at Nykredit Markets said. "And
again they have very low loan losses. It's a result on a high
level that shows stability."
Loan losses of 157 million crowns were below expectations.
Shares in Handelsbanken were up 2.5 percent at 0726 GMT,
outperforming the wider Stockholm index and the S&P
European banking index .
At a time when European banks are preparing to ask investors
for more than 100 billion euros ($139 billion) to shield them
from a fallout from indebted countries such as Greece and Italy,
Sweden's banks are sitting pretty.
They have little or no exposure to southern Europe and
capital levels are higher than is likely to be necessary under
new, tougher regulations being discussed.
Handelsbanken said its Tier 1 capital ratio, according to
Basel II rules, was 17.4 percent, among the highest in Europe.
Rival Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) said this week it was
overcapitalised, adding it would not restart a controversial
share buyback for now.
While Nordic banks are robust, recent market upheavals have
led to mixed results in the third quarter.
Swedbank posted better-than-forecast results, but Nordea
, the region's biggest bank, undershot expectations,
hurt by lower trading income.
Denmark's Sydbank was also hit by lower trading
income, and costs for reducing staff. It cut its full-year
outlook.
SEB (SEBa.ST) reports on Thursday.
($1 = 6.554 Swedish Crowns)
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Erica Billingham and
David Hulmes)