STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Sweden's Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) reported a better-than-expected rise in operating profit in the third quarter on Wednesday boosted by rising core lending income and lower loan losses.

Sweden's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation said operating profit was 4.4 billion Swedish crowns ($671 million) in the quarter against a forecast for earnings of 4.0 billion in a Reuters poll. That compared with 4.1 billion in the previous quarter. ($1 = 6.554 Swedish Crowns)