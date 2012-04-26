STOCKHOLM, April 26 Sweden's Handelsbanken
posted on Thursday a first-quarter operating profit
that beat expectations and said it would start a fourth regional
bank in Britain, signalling its intention to grow further in a
market where it has seen strong revenue growth.
Operating profits in the quarter reached 4.6 billion Swedish
crowns ($682.47 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.3
billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The bank said its net interest income rose almost 20 percent
from the same period a year ago on the back of rising business
volumes and stronger interest margins thanks to its good
position in the funding market.
($1 = 6.7402 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley)