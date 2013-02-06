*

STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Sweden's Handelsbanken said on Wednesday it was waiting for the finalization of capital rules before deciding on dividend policy and on whether to buy back shares.

"I believe absolutely one can use buy backs if all regulations are in place," CEO Par Boman told analysts and reporters at a presentation of the company's fourth-quarter results.

Swedish banks are among the best capitalised banks in Europe.

