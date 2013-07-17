STOCKHOLM, July 17 Sweden's Handelsbanken
posted on Wednesday a second-quarter operating profit
that beat expectations as core income topped forecasts and on
smaller-than-expected loan losses.
Operating profits in the quarter reached 4.72 billion
Swedish crowns ($714 million), topping a mean forecast for 4.45
billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with
4.41 billion in the year-earlier period.
The bank, one of Europe's strongest lenders, said a decision
by Sweden's financial regulator to introduce a mortgage risk
weight floor of 15 percent would entail a capital requirement of
approximately 7 billion crowns in Pillar 2.
Its core tier one capital ratio stood at 17.8 percent
according to Basel 3.
($1 = 6.5815 Swedish crowns)
