STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Sweden's Handelsbanken posted on Wednesday a third-quarter operating profit that just topped expectations as commission income and loan losses came in better than forecast.

Operating profits in the quarter reached 4.57 billion Swedish crowns ($717.26 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.53 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.29 billion in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 6.3715 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)