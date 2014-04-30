BRIEF-Synergis expects to record FY loss
* Group is expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016
(Repeats to additional alert with no changes)
STOCKHOLM, April 30 Sweden's Handelsbanken posted a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and said it was well prepared for potentially tougher regulation of bank mortgage portfolios in Sweden.
Operating profits in the quarter rose to 4.92 billion Swedish crowns ($750 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.79 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.34 billion in the year-earlier period.
It said a proposal by Sweden's financial watchdog to raise the amount of capital needed to be put aside for possible losses in bank mortgage portfolios to 25 percent from a current 15 percent would increase its capital requirement a further 9.2 billion crowns.
"The bank's assessment is that the group will continue to be well capitalised after a possible implementation," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
* Group is expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016
* Interest rate on unsecured unsubordinated floating rate bonds for period from 22 March 2017 until 22 June 2017 has been set at 2.96 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd: