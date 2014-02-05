Li Ka-shing says does not expect HK property prices to fall
HONG KONG, March 22 Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing said on Wednesday he does not expect property prices in the former British colony to fall in the short term.
(Repeats to additional news alert with no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Sweden's Handelsbanken SHBa.ST proposed on Wednesday an extraordinary dividend as fourth-quarter operating profit landed above expectations.
Operating profits in the quarter rose to 4.46 billion Swedish crowns ($682.87 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.41 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 3.95 billion in the year-earlier period.
The bank said it would pay a dividend for the year totalling 16.50 crowns per share, with the ordinary dividend being 11.50 crowns per share. That was up from 10.8 crowns last year and beat the median forecast for an 11.9 crown per share dividend in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.5313 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley)
HONG KONG, March 22 Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing said on Wednesday he does not expect property prices in the former British colony to fall in the short term.
HONG KONG, March 22 Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd, the real estate division of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, on Wednesday reported a 16 percent rise in 2016 full-year core profit due to solid performance across the group's property businesses.
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders hk$ 19,415 million, up 13 percent