STOCKHOLM, April 29 Sweden's Handelsbanken , one of Sweden's biggest mortgage lenders, reported first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Wednesday as exchange rate effects and higher business volumes boosted interest income.

Swedish banks' interest margins have come under pressure from the country's ultra-loose monetary policy. During the first quarter the central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate twice to a record low of -0.25 percent to ward off the risk of deflation after two years of flat or falling consumer prices.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 4.96 billion Swedish crowns ($582 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.78 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.92 billion in the year-earlier period.

Net interest income, which includes revenue on mortgages and loans to companies, rose to 6.92 billion crowns from 6.65 billion in the year-ago period and was higher than an expected 6.88 billion in the poll.

Net interest income was boosted by a 259 million crown exchange rate effect.

Net commission income rose to 2.31 billion crowns from 2.09 billion a year ago and 2.18 billion in the poll.

Loan losses fell to 305 million crowns, compared to 315 in the year-ago-period and a loss of 405 million in the analyst poll. ($1 = 8.5104 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)