STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 Sweden's Handelsbanken appointed an insider as chief executive on Wednesday, who said he would keep to the banking group's decentralised business model and careful lending policies as fourth quarter profits disappointed.

Handelsbanken, which leaves more decisions in the hands of its branches than most other banks, named Frank Vang-Jensen as its new head. He will take up his new position on Mar. 25 when CEO Par Boman becomes new chairman of the bank's board.

Vang-Jensen, a Handelsbanken veteran of 17 years, will become the 16th CEO in the bank's 144 year history.

He was head of the bank's Denmark operations from 2007 until he was appointed Swedish head last year.

"You can expect to see Handelsbanken in exactly the same way after I take over," he told reporters. "Focus is not on the head office, it's on our branches and on our many skilled employees who work with customers on a daily basis."

Handelsbanken's shares fell 4.1 percent by 1116 GMT, while Stockholm's blue-chip index lost 0.7 percent, after quarterly operating profit dropped to 4.31 billion crowns ($525 million) from 4.46 billion in the same period in 2013, lagging a mean forecast of 4.79 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank proposed an ordinary dividend of 12.50 crowns per share - in line with forecasts and up from 11.50 crowns in 2013 - and an extra dividend of 5 crowns, as it did for 2013, giving an unchanged payout ratio of the total dividend at 73 percent.

Swedish banks have fared well during the financial crisis, helped by a robust economy and low funding costs, but the bank's profits fell short of expectations as increased loan losses and low interest rates squeezed income on mortgages.

Loan losses totalled 697 million crowns, higher than an average forecast of 396 million and the 322 million posted in the year-earlier period.

"The higher credit losses are attributable to two exposures, one in Denmark and one in Sweden. Leaving those aside the credit quality improved in the fourth quarter," Par Boman said.

The bank also presented new capital goals, saying that under normal circumstances its common equity Tier 1 ratio must exceed the Swedish financial regulators' requirements by 1 to 3 percentage points. The bank has a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 20.4 percent, above the regulators' requirement of 17.7 percent. ($1 = 8.2135 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Louise Ireland)