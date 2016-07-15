STOCKHOLM, July 15 Sweden's Handelsbanken
reported second-quarter operating profits above
expectations on Friday and said it was well-equipped to handle
much more difficult market conditions in Britain, should they
arise after the Brexit vote.
Operating profit in the quarter rose marginally to 5.28
billion Swedish crowns ($622 million) compared to a year-ago
5.26 billion, beating a mean forecast of 4.92 billion seen in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Handelsbanken, the only Swedish bank with significant
business in Britain, said its low tolerance of risk, sound
capitalisation and strong liquidity situation means it is in a
position to handle market conditions much worse than those
experienced in recent years.
"This would also be the case if the UK economic climate were
to deteriorate as a result of a future secession from the EU,"
it said in the report.
($1 = 8.4933 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)