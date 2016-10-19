STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Swedish bank Handelsbanken
reported third-quarter operating profits in line with
expectations on Wednesday, helped by capital gains from the sale
of a stake in its main owner.
Operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.69 billion Swedish
crowns ($644 million) compared to a year-ago 4.73 billion, right
in line with the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Handelsbanken made capital gains of 764 millions related to
the sale of shares in Industrivarden, a deal
announced in August.
($1 = 8.8350 Swedish crowns)
