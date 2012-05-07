WARSAW May 7 Bank Handlowy, a Polish
unit of Citigroup, beat forecasts with a 34 percent rise in
quarterly net earnings, helped by gains from financial
operations.
First-quarter net profit rose to 244 million zlotys ($76
million), compared with a forecast for 190 million, Handlowy
said on Monday.
"The bank most likely sold a pretty large portfolio of
securities with profit. Other positions in the report are in
line with expectations," Warsaw-based broker Espirito Santo
analyst Kamil Stolarski said.
"The result is even more positively surprising given the
fact that the bank incurred a 42 million zlotys loss related to
restructuring costs," he said.
The midweight in Poland's banking sector said in March it
planned to cut the number of its retail outlets and sack up to
590 employees.
($1 = 3.1931 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Maciej Onoszko;
Editing by Dan Lalor)