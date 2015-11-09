BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW Nov 9 Polish Citigroup's unit, Bank Handlowy, expects a possible bank asset tax to curb its 2016 gross profit by 190 million zlotys ($48 million), Handlowy's chief executive Slawomir Sikora said on Monday.
The CEO added he took into consideration a bank asset levy of 0.39 percent, currently seen by analysts as one of the most probable versions of the tax planned by the general election winner, the Law and Justice party. ($1 = 3.9551 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
* Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire BNC Bancorp
BUENOS AIRES, April 6 Canadian miner Pan American Silver is "optimistic" that it can negotiate the reopening of its Navidad mine, which was closed by officials in the Argentine province of Chubut, the company's Chairman Ross Beaty said on Thursday.