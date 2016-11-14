PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) -
* The chief executive officer of Poland's Bank Handlowy said on Monday he had heard of no plans by its owner Citigroup to reduce its presence in Poland.
* Some foreign banking groups have decided to exit Poland, where the government wants to increase local ownership of the country's banks, leading to market speculation that others such as Citi could follow.
* "I have not received such signals. I've been hearing for 10 years about (a) Handlowy sale and have to admit that this speculation has calmed down," Slawomir Sikora told a news conference following the bank's results.
* Handlowy's website says Citi has a 75-pct stake in Handlowy
* Poland has already bought back GE Money's Polish arm this year and plans to buy the second-largest lender Pekao from UniCredit, as well as Raiffeisen's Polish arm. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.