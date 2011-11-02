BRIEF-Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence Services
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
WARSAW Nov 2Poland's Bank Handlowy posted a lower than expected 13-percent drop in its third-quarter earnings, weighed down by lower income from investment products amid weak capital markets, the Citigroup unit said on Wednesday.
The lender's net profit fell to 183 million zlotys ($56 million) compared to 167 million seen by analysts polled by Reuters.
The bank's fee income suffered in the quarter because of a lack of large transactions on the markets weighed down by concerns over Greece and the rest of the European economies.
Handlowy had relatively strong revenue from corporate lending in the first six months of the year. ($1 = 3.255 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
TORONTO, Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest in nearly two weeks, led by a more than 2 percent gain for energy shares as oil prices rose, while lower prices for base and precious metals weighed on the materials group.
* Boeing says 15 new orders (BDS USAF Tanker Program for 15 767s) for the week through Jan 31