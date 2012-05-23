May 23 H&R Block named Gregory Macfarlane as its chief financial officer, a month after the top U.S. tax preparer appointed its incumbent finance head as the chief accounting and risk officer.

Macfarlane, who joins from Ceridian Corporation, will take over the reins from current CFO Jeff Brown effective June 4. Macfarlane has also served in various positions at General Electric Co.

The store-front tax preparer, like many of its peers, is feeling the heat from user friendly tax filing software such as Intuit Inc's TurboTax, and regulatory clamp down on its most profitable tax-refund loans product.

The company in April said it would close about 200 underperforming company-owned stores and cut 350 full-time positions, as it realigns its business to focus on the fast-growing digital tax market.

Shares of the Kansas City, Montana-based company closed at $15.03 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.