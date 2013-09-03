BRIEF-Orion Group Holdings Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Orion group holdings, inc. Reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Sept 3 U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc reported a wider first-quarter loss on higher provisions for bad loans and a rise in costs.
The company's net loss from continuing operations rose to $113.2 million, or 42 cents per share, from $107.4 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 32 percent to $127.2 million.
* Orion group holdings, inc. Reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Says its Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$820.7 million ($26.42 million)
COPENHAGEN, March 9 Growth at Denmark's Lego slowed to just six percent in 2016 from more than 25 percent the previous year, preventing it from overtaking Barbie doll maker Mattel as the world's biggest toymaker.