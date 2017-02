SEOUL Jan 13 S.Korea's Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp said in a filing on Friday that it would acquire a 34.7 percent controlling stake, or 8.2 million shares, in apparel maker Handsome Corp for 420 billion won ($362.7 million).

The company also said in a separate exchange filing that it planned to issue 300 billion won worth of bonds to fund the purchase. ($1 = 1158.100 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)