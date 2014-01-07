UPDATE 1-Insurer Munich Re expects lower profit in 2017, shares fall
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
Jan 7 H & T Group PLC : * Expects full year profit before tax to be in line with current market
expectations * Pledge book reduced by 14.5% to £44.1M as at 31 December 2013 * Like-for-like sales in Q4 up 56% on prior year and gross profit up 18% * Source text
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.