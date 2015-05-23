HONG KONG May 23 The chairman of China's
Hanergy Thin Film, which saw its shares tumble nearly
50 percent on Wednesday before trading was halted, had sold some
shares before the plunge, Hong Kong stock exchange filings
showed.
Chairman and founder Li Hejun of the Chinese solar company
had increased his short positions in the share to 7.71 percent
of the total issued share capital from 5.81 percent previously
by selling 795 million shares, according to stock exchange
filings dated May 18.
At the same time, he bought 26 million of shares taking his
net position in the Hong Kong listed unit to more than 80
percent, according to the filings.
No explanation was given for the series of transactions in
the filings. Calls to the company's Hong Kong offices outside
regular business hours went unanswered.
Li's absence from the annual general meeting in Hong Kong
had sparked further concern in the market already worried about
the share plunge. The drop prompted the company to suspend trade
in its stock. For related stories, see
At a ceremony for Hanergy's renewable energy centre on
Wednesday, Li made a speech about the future of clean energy,
the news portal for the government of the western province of
Qinghai (www.qhnews.com) said. It also carried a picture
showing Li speaking on a stage.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Robert Birsel)