HONG KONG May 20 Chinese green energy firm
Hanergy, whose shares plunged nearly 50 percent on
Wednesday, is under investigation by Hong Kong's market watchdog
for alleged market manipulation, a source familiar with the
situation told Reuters.
The source said the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)
had been investigating Hanergy Thin Film Power Group for several
weeks.
"They're being investigated over market manipulation," the
source said.
Hanergy officials were not available to comment on repeated
calls to their Beijing offices.
A spokesman for the SFC declined to comment.
Hanergy's shares were suspended after less than an hour of
trading on Wednesday.
Before the plunge, Hanergy's market value had soared
six-fold in the past year to $37 billion - more than its nearest
two dozen rivals combined - even as analysts and market watchers
questioned some of its more bullish pronouncements.
More than 170 million Hanergy shares were traded in the
first hour of Wednesday's trading session, far more than its
daily average over the past month, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
At the request of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company
put out a statement in March saying it did not know why its
stock had been rising so strongly.
It has been one of the top traded stocks under the landmark
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme, which since last
November has allowed mainland traders to deal in Hong Kong
stocks and vice versa.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by James Pomfret and Will
Waterman)