HONG KONG Aug 16 Hanergy Thin Film Power Group
Ltd (HTF), under investigation by Hong Kong's share
market regulator, said on Sunday it may record a loss for the
first half of the year after suspending or terminating a large
number of sales to its parent company and affiliates.
Its unlisted Chinese parent, Hanergy Holding, buys solar
panel-making machines from HTF and then makes solar panels for
sale to third parties.
But HTF said in a statement on Sunday that the cancellation
of those deals have resulted in a substantial decline in the
income arising from connected transactions during the period to
around HK$200 million ($25.79 million), an over 90 percent drop
from a year ago.
"The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) was concerned
about the ongoing viability of the group given its financial
dependence on (parent) Hanergy Holding Group Limited and its
affiliates," HTF said in the statement to stock exchange.
"Therefore the Company has suspended or terminated the
majority of connected transactions with the member companies and
other affiliates of Hanergy Holding."
The company said last month it may launch a judicial
challenge to a decision by the SFC to suspend trading in its
shares, after the Hong Kong exchange said it had been directed
by the securities regulator to extend a nearly two-month share
trading suspension on HTF following a plunge in its share price
in May.
HTF's first-half revenue and net profit in 2014 were HK$3.2
billion and HK$1.7 billion, respectively.
($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars)
