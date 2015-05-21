UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG May 21 The parent of Chinese solar company Hanergy Thin Film Power Group said on Thursday it is "in good financial condition" a day after shares in its listed unit tumbled nearly 50 percent.
In a statement posted on its website, the parent company also said it had not sold any of the 30.6 billion shares it holds in its Hong Kong-listed unit, which was suspended from trading on Wednesday following the share plunge.
The Beijing-based group has not engaged in any financial derivative trading with any institutions or individuals, using its shares in its Hong Kong listed subsidiary, it added.
Hong Kong-listed Hanergy Thin Film Power lost half its market value of nearly $40 billion in 24 minutes on Wednesday, and a source told Reuters it is now under investigation by Hong Kong's market watchdog. (Reporting by Beijing and Hong Kong newsrooms; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February