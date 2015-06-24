By Clare Jim
| HONG KONG, June 24
HONG KONG, June 24 The Hong Kong bourse has
asked Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (HTF) to hand over
its Chinese parent company's accounts before it will let the
suspended stock trade again, but HTF is resisting the request,
sources told Reuters.
Two sources familiar with the matter said HTF is studying a
proposal that as an alternative to disclosing the parent company
accounts to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
(HKEx), HTF could buy parts of its parent, Hanergy Holding.
Hanergy Holding, which buys solar panel making machines from
HTF and then makes solar panels for sale to third parties,
accounted for two-thirds of HTF's sales last year. Analysts say
that makes HTF overly dependent on group sales, and since
unlisted Hanergy Holding doesn't publish accounts, it is
impossible to know whether there is independent demand for the
end product.
The proposal from HTF would bring the entire supply chain
and ultimate sale of solar panels into its own books, the
sources said.
"This plan is being offered as a solution, and the company
will proceed with the purchase if HKEx approves it. This will
resolve the problem of (connected transactions)," one of the
sources said.
HTF and Hanergy Holding declined to comment, and HKEx said
it does not comment on individual cases.
Shares in HTF have been suspended since May 20, when they
crashed 47 percent within an hour, having leaped sixfold in the
previous eight months to $40 billion, making founder Li Hejun
China's richest man.
Two sources with knowledge of the situation said Hong Kong
wanted to see Hanergy Holding's books so it could judge whether
HTF has a sustainable business model before allowing its shares
to resume trading.
The stand-off demonstrates a broader problem that regulators
around the world face in obtaining adequate disclosure from
Chinese companies operating in their patch, and in evaluating
their governance standards, whether for investor protection or
matters such as money-laundering controls.
The problem is particularly acute for authorities in Hong
Kong, where many Chinese companies have secondary listings or
listed units.
HTF is also under investigation by Hong Kong's Securities
and Futures Commission (SFC), which a source familiar with the
situation has said is looking into possible market manipulation
by unnamed parties during the stock's rapid rise.
The SFC and HTF have declined to comment on the nature of
the investigation.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Denny Thomas and Will
Waterman)